The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2025 offseason with one goal; sign a starting center. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka missed out on his top targets on the first night of free agency. A couple of days later, Los Angeles finally filled the hole, signing former Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton.

Ayton was bought out by the Trail Blazers before the offseason began and entered the market as a free agent. However, questions about his commitment to the team and his fit alongside Luka Doncic will persist until the season begins. One fan made a joke on social media comparing Ayton to some of the legendary big men the Lakers have had throughout their history.

The fan compared Ayton to Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol, and other Lakers Hall of Famers, suggesting that he could follow in their footsteps. While fans don't think that the center will reach such lofty heights, the pressure will be on Ayton to deliver for Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old's fit alongside Doncic will determine just how long he sticks around on the Lakers' roster. In his career, the former No. 1 pick has not been a rim-running center. He averaged just over one free throw per game, but he has averaged a double-double throughout his entire career.

Ayton's arrival relieves some of the pressure on Rob Pelinka to improve the team this summer. There is still speculation that LeBron James might choose to move on and request a trade, though. With Doncic's contract extension negotiations on the horizon, all eyes will be on the Lakers front office.

While Ayton was not the first choice for Los Angeles, he gives them the size they desperately need up front. His defensive effort and rebounding will play a big part in head coach JJ Redick's schemes next season. For now, though, the Lakers finally have a center and can move on from there.