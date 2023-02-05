Kyrie Irving’s trade request has thrown the Brooklyn Nets into a massive loop. They already find themselves in a bit of a rut amid this Kevin Durant-less stretch of lost games. Now, their star point guard now wants out after contract negotiations between the two parties failed. Amid this drama, head coach Jacques Vaughn had a stern reminder for Irving.

“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.”

The new age of player empowerment has seen many stars (including Kyrie Irving and Nets teammate Kevin Durant) request trades while they’re under contract. That has frustrated a lot of fans (and presumably owners and GMs), as players just decide to jump ship seemingly on a whim.

The flip side, though, is that players now have more leverage to secure their future in the league. The reason why Kyrie Irving’s negotiations with the Nets broke down is due to the team’s reluctance to hand him a new deal. Irving won’t be playing forever, and he seems to want to have guaranteed money as he grows older and misses more games.

Irving’s desire for a long-term deal has hurt his trade value a bit, as teams are worried about handing the Nets star a new deal. Even disregarding his off-court drama, Irving has not played a full season in quite some time. That, along with the rumors of his locker room attitude, have teams hesitating on a deal. We’ll see what happens at the trade deadline.