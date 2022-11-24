Published November 24, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Ben Simmons is seemingly turning the corner for the Brooklyn Nets of late. While it’s surprised a few folks, it’s nothing beyond what teammate Markieff Morris expected.

Asked about Simmons’ much-improved play ever since a two-point dud against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 12, Keef summed it up in one word before going off on the reporters in attendance, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell:

“Healthy. He finally got his legs under him. He was off for two years. Y’all wouldn’t give him a chance, y’all want to criticize him after every fu***** game …,” said Morris in defense of Ben Simmons.

“But when a guy don’t play two years — because obviously y’all wouldn’t know because none of y’all played in the NBA, he had to get his body right. Contact every night, he’s playing 30-plus minutes, it takes time.”

Ben Simmons has scored in double figures in each of his last five games after having exactly zero in his first nine games in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. The improved scoring numbers have also seeped into the rest of his game. He’s become more aggressive in making plays on offense while slowly regaining his all-defensive form on the other end of the floor.

The Nets have a lot of issues to work on as they try to right the ship amidst a tumultuous season. The trade rumors and firing of head coach Steve Nash have rocked the boat for a team loaded with on-paper talent.

At least for the time being, the positive progress from Ben Simmons has eased one of their biggest issues as they work their way back to contender status.