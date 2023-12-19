The Brooklyn Nets are reeling after a disappointing 1-5 road trip.

The Brooklyn Nets had a prime opportunity to salvage a five-game West Coast swing against a struggling Utah Jazz squad Monday at Delta Center. Instead, they fell flat on their faces during a 125-108 loss, sealing a disappointing 1-5 finish to the trip.

🎆 Two double-doubles

🎆 Three guys with 20+ points

Mikal Bridges' struggles continued in Salt Lake City, scoring 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting during the loss. Following an elite scoring stretch during which Brooklyn won seven of eight, Bridges could not find his rhythm on the road, shooting just 35.6 percent from the field on the trip.

He took full accountability for his uncharacteristic play after the team's beatdown in Utah.

“I just did everything bad: Missing shots, free throws, not defending, not rebounding. Just a bad one,” Bridges told the New York Post's Brian Lewis after Monday's loss. “Pretty much just out there and letting my teammates down, coaches down, playing five-on-four out there basically while I’m out there. So I just gotta be better and I won’t let that happen again.”

Bridges wasn't the only Net to disappoint on the West Coast swing. Cam Johnson also failed to meet expectations, averaging 12.0 points per game on 40.7 percent shooting. Cam Thomas busted out of his struggles during Brooklyn's last two losses while continuing to reacclimate following an ankle injury, averaging 36.5 points on 27-of-47 shooting from the field (57.4 percent) and 10-of-20 from three.

However, with “The Twins” playing below their accustomed levels, Brooklyn's offense ranked 23rd over the last five games.

The defense was even worse, ranking 26th while allowing 123.2 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and a blistering 44.0 percent from three. The Nets' much-improved defensive rebounding took a significant step back, ranking 29th during the trip.

Their transition defense was equally bad, allowing 18.6 fastbreak points per game, the second-most in the league.

“We just needed to take more pride defensively,” Nic Claxton told Lewis. “Just keeping those guys in front of us, just straight line drives again are too easy, which is causing us to rotate too much and it’s giving them rebounds and threes. So I think it’s just a pride thing, honestly.”

Nets shorthanded for road trip

Brooklyn was shorthanded throughout the trip, with Ben Simmons (nerve impingement), Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring strain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (lower back sprain) remaining home due to injuries. Dorian Finney-Smith also missed Saturday's loss at Golden State due to left knee soreness.

Those injuries, along with extended absences for Claxton, Johnson and Thomas early this season, have taken a toll, forcing head coach Jacque Vaughn to lean on several rotation pieces more heavily than he prefers.

“Hopefully we get a chance to go home and get some healthy bodies. That would be helpful for us,” Vaughn said Monday. “We've been wearing some guys pretty thin this early in the year, unfortunately. Tonight, the toll definitely added up. We played some high-level teams on this trip, and the toll, I think, added up for us tonight.”

Following an eight-game stretch during which they posted the NBA's best net rating, the Nets came crashing back to earth on the West Coast. They'll return to Brooklyn for matchups with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons this week, bruised, humbled and in need of a reset as they attempt to keep pace in a competitive Eastern Conference.

“At the end of the day, this trip took a toll on us physically and mentally,” Vaughn said. “And so now we're 13-13, and we gotta go home and regroup.”