Mikal Bridges was one of the key pieces going from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. After a quick FaceTime, Bridges revealed that he found out about the trade the same way most people did.

Bridges said he received a FaceTime from his teammate Damion Lee immediately after the trade was announced, via the TNT broadcast of the Nets’ matchup against the Bulls. Bridges then immediately checked Twitter, where he saw that he was indeed headed to Brooklyn in a deal for Durant.

“My boy Damion Lee FaceTimed me and you could tell he was upset. He was just like, ‘I’m sorry about this and that,’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?'”Bridges said. “He said you got traded to Brooklyn for KD. I went to Twitter, saw it and then my agents called me a couple minutes later. That’s how I found out.”

The Suns traded Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four-first round picks amongst other draft assets to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. Phoenix is hopeful Durant spurs a run to the NBA Finals while the Nets look to rebuild for the future while still adding present talent.

Mikal Bridges will certainly help the Nets’ in the present and future. The 26-year-old has averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. If the season were to end, all three would be career-highs. With Bridges under contract through 2026, Brooklyn will look to build around him moving forward.

The NBA world was shocked when the Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges might have been even more shocked after hearing the news through FaceTime.