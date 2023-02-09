It’s safe to say Mikal Bridges is just as shocked as everyone else after he learned he was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the package for Kevin Durant.

Late Wednesday, and just hours before the trade deadline, the Suns pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire KD. The team sent four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap and multiple players including Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to get the trade done. In return, Phoenix received Durant along with TJ Warren.

Bridges was probably unaware of the deal, considering how late it was already. And so after he saw his name on the trade, he couldn’t hide his shock. He tweeted, “Omygod lol,” as he’s seemingly at a loss for words over what just transpired.

Mikal Bridges’ instant reaction to being traded for Kevin Durant 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9uIECBJpwa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

Who can blame Mikal Bridges for his reaction, though? While his name has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, it looked like it isn’t going to happen. Besides, the Nets made it clear they don’t want to move Durant and even shared their plans to convince him to stay.

Bridges’ departure from the Suns will definitely hurt their defense, but then again, it’s hard to say no to a player of Durant’s caliber.

With the Nets starting their rebuild by acquiring young players, however, Bridges should have plenty of opportunity to star in Brooklyn alongside the likes of Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton.