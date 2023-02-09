It’s safe to say Mikal Bridges is just as shocked as everyone else after he learned he was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the package for Kevin Durant.

Late Wednesday, and just hours before the trade deadline, the Suns pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire KD. The team sent four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap and multiple players including Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to get the trade done. In return, Phoenix received Durant along with TJ Warren.

Bridges was probably unaware of the deal, considering how late it was already. And so after he saw his name on the trade, he couldn’t hide his shock. He tweeted, “Omygod lol,” as he’s seemingly at a loss for words over what just transpired.

Who can blame Mikal Bridges for his reaction, though? While his name has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, it looked like it isn’t going to happen. Besides, the Nets made it clear they don’t want to move Durant and even shared their plans to convince him to stay.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, Kevin Durant trade, NBA trade deadline, Suns, Nets

CJ McCollum, NBA stars react to shocking Kevin Durant blockbuster trade to Suns

Tristin McKinstry ·

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets, Suns, Mavs

Kyrie Irving drops supportive 5-word take on Kevin Durant Nets trade to Suns

Rexwell Villas ·

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant trade to Suns sends NBA Twitter into chaos

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Bridges’ departure from the Suns will definitely hurt their defense, but then again, it’s hard to say no to a player of Durant’s caliber.

With the Nets starting their rebuild by acquiring young players, however, Bridges should have plenty of opportunity to star in Brooklyn alongside the likes of Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton.