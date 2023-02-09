Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster and Brooklyn Nets fans are officially in the dumps. Just four years ago in the summer of 2019, Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets, where they were later joined by James Harden. Now, with Kevin Durant’s trade to the Suns, all three have been shipped out of Brooklyn, signaling the end of an era. Nets fans took to Twitter to express their sorrow.

This is The Worst DAY OF MY LIFE #NetsWorldpic.twitter.com/M38jbXyNyc — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) February 9, 2023

This Nets fan likely sums up how the fanbase is feeling as a whole. Not only does it feel like the worst day of their lives after the team traded Kevin Durant to the Suns, but they also feel like they need someone to blame.

This fan settled on Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks.

Meanwhile, other Nets fans likely just felt like screaming, as the dynasty that Durant and Irving seemingly had coming Brooklyn’s way has crashed and burned.

Me seeing me celebrate KD & kyrie thinking nets were becoming a dynasty pic.twitter.com/4wbX7Xs5st — Stephen M (@stevebeast7) February 9, 2023

Others simply lamented just how cruel the world of sports can be sometimes.

Being a sports fan can be a cruel existence. A month ago we were on an epic win streak. Yesterday we were pumped about Cam and hoping to re-tool. Today we’re in hell — Mike (@NzNets) February 9, 2023

It truly did feel as if the Nets were turning things around- without Durant on the floor- and were potentially gearing up for a postseason run.

But alas, the team is now a shell of itself after shipping out both he and Irving before the trade deadline.

Perhaps the hardest thing Nets fans have to stomach is how Durant’s tenure played out.

Kyrie Irving killed our culture, James Harden gutted our future, Kevin Durant was the innocent bystander through it all. — NetsFrequent 👑 (@NetsFrequent) February 9, 2023

Durant seemed like the one most committed to seeing things through with the Nets. But eventually, even he ran out of patience with how things went.

And now, the Nets and their fans have to somehow accept that they had one of the best players in NBA history on their roster for such a small amount of time.