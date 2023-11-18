Nets star Mikal Bridges stirred the hearts of the Villanova basketball crowd after his jersey was retired by the Wildcats program.

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges is off to a superb start for the 2023-34 NBA season. His newfound role as the Nets' two-way star has Brooklyn staying afloat in the competitive Eastern Conference. Bridges also played a significant role in the Villanova basketball team's two NCAA Championships. As a result, the Philly native had his jersey retired by the Wildcats, and he shared a heartfelt message.

Mikal Bridges' heart for Villanova basketball is reflected in his Brooklyn Nets tenure

Bridges gave a brief speech at Villanova's jersey retirement ceremony. This was the message he shared:

“I couldn't even dream of this day. You know, my first time walking on campus, I promise you I didn't think about getting my jersey retired….I'm just so grateful. God is great. Without my family, coaches, friends, teachers, they made it possible,” Bridges said, per the Nets' X post from the event.

Bridges continued, “Everybody that's been around me, they've just molded me into the person I am today. I'm just so grateful and happy to have everybody here in my life, so thank you so much.”

The 27-year-old acknowledges that his success was not achieved alone. Rather, it was his village of support that helped him and his team reach college basketball's greatest stage. Now, Bridges attempts to help elevate the Brooklyn Nets to a higher level as well.

The Nets are riddled with injuries. Nevertheless, the team still finds itself at 6-6 as it battles the might of the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game early on in the season.

The highly touted two-way star looks to lead Brooklyn to victory in its next In-Season Tournament matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.