Will Mikal Bridges lose his incredible consecutive games played streak?

Since entering the league in 2018, Mikal Bridges has been the definition of what it means to be durable. Whether you look at his time with the Phoenix Suns or currently with the Brooklyn Nets, the biggest thing that stands out regarding Bridges' career to this point is that he has never missed a regular-season game. In fact, Bridges even played in 83 games during the 2022-23 season as a result of being traded in the middle of the year to the Nets.

This streak that Bridges has going now spans over six different seasons, something that very few players in league history have ever been able to achieve. Ahead of the Nets' game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Bridges has played in 432 consecutive games. Despite only seeing minimal action in a recent game, the emerging star's streak has remained intact.

However, the incredible streak is now in danger due to Bridges being listed on the team's injury report. Could Bridges' iron man streak of consecutive games played wind up coming to an end on Friday?

Mikal Bridges injury status

It is incredible to fathom the streak of consecutive games Bridges has put together. His entire career has been built on being available for his team, which is why Bridges is not prepared to miss a road game against the Lakers.

Initially, Bridges was listed as probable to play against Los Angeles due to a right shin contusion. Since the Nets' originally injury report came out, Bridges has since confirmed that he will be playing, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

In Wednesday night's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Bridges appeared to hurt his lower right leg after colliding with a Blazers player. After limping his way to the Nets' bench, Bridges tried to loosen himself up on the stationary bike. From there, Bridges went back to the locker room before returning to the game later on. After the game, head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Bridges had a lower leg contusion and that it was too early to decide his status for their next matchup.

Bridges, who never seems to let a minor injury derail the streak he's built, will play against the Lakers on Friday night. As a result, Bridges will extend his consecutive-game streak to 433 straight games. The Nets will soon officially upgrade their young star's status on the league's injury report.