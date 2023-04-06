With their triumphant win over the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves just one win away from officially advancing to the 2023 NBA postseason. However, stud forward Mikal Bridges doesn’t want the club to take their foot off the gas just because the playoffs are now soundly in their sight.

Following the game, when asked what the “message” is for this team after beating Detroit and now being in shouting distance of clinching a playoff berth, the 26-year-old proved to be rather veteran-like with his response.

“Just take it one day at a time. Take care of our bodies tomorrow and be ready for Orlando,” Bridges said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since his arrival to the Nets via trade deadline blockbuster, Mikal Bridges has seemingly proven himself to be a franchise player in the making. Through 25 games played, the fifth-year pro has been posting sensational per-game averages of 27.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.6% from deep.

His outing against the Pistons proved to simply be more of the same, as he would finish the night with 26 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and a block in 37 minutes of action.

Since the trade that brought him over from the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn has gone just 12-13 but has managed to rattle off five wins over their last seven outings, thus keeping their hopes of nabbing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings very much alive.

Outside of winning their upcoming Friday matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Nets can also punch their ticket to the postseason as soon as Thursday evening should the seventh-seeded Miami Heat (44-36) lose to the Philadelphia 76ers.