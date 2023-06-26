Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges got savagely rejected by A'ja Wilson when he seemingly shoot his shot on the Las Vegas Aces forward. Instead of focusing on the response and keeping the issue alive, he opted to just resolve things on his own.

Bridges quickly went viral on Sunday after he asked Wilson on Twitter when is their next game. Many saw it as the Nets forward's way to start a conversation with Wilson, and as he failed horribly, NBA fans couldn't stop mocking him.

The 26-year-old rising star was a real sport, though. He took the rejection like a true man and simply responded that he's going to just google the Aces' schedule.

Ill just go on google https://t.co/eVx9vSlbzs — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) June 26, 2023

Mikal Bridges should have probably done that in the first place instead of asking A'ja Wilson. But hey, that's why many think he was shooting his shot since the schedule was something he could have easily searched. Googling it would have probably taken less time than what he spent on making and sending that Wilson tweet.

To be fair, it seems Bridges and Wilson are good friends and what happened was nothing but a good-natured banter between the two. It's not the first time that the Aces big responded harshly to the Nets scorer.

Wilson also laughed at the whole matter and tweeted back to Bridges, saying “see ya soon!”

Hopefully when Bridges watches an Aces game, he and Wilson can share a moment and take a photo for the fans. After all, everyone wants to see that big Mikal comeback.