A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have been making headlines of late. This isn't at all surprising considering how dominant the defending champs have been this season. They are now 12-1 in their first 13 games as they look to go back-to-back this season.

Wilson, in particular, has been making all sorts of waves for the Aces. So much so, that she's caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, who appears to have taken his shot at the 26-year-old Las Vegas center. Unfortunately for Bridges, Wilson wasn't giving him the time of day:

pls leave me alone 😐 we cool over here https://t.co/KhmAOZeH2S — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 26, 2023

To be fair, Bridges was simply asking when the next Aces game was scheduled for. His Google probably wasn't working at that point in time. Whatever the case may be, Wilson was having none of it, and she straight up turned down whatever hope the Nets star had of building some sort of bridge (pun intended).

NBA Twitter had quite a field day with this exchange:

He gon cry in the car — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) June 26, 2023

As A'ja Wilson said, she's cool. You can't really argue with that after seeing how the two-time WNBA MVP has produced season averages of 19.3 points on a career-best 53.5 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. Those are some pretty lofty numbers, and it is clear that she's going to be in the running for back-to-back MVP titles this season. More importantly, Wilson is well on her way to leading the Las Vegas Aces to another title.

For his part, Mikal Bridges will just have to watch Wilson and the Aces on TV. He can definitely get some tickets to watch the game live, but he probably won't get the attention he wants from A'ja.