Published November 14, 2022

By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film.

The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. According to Marc Stein, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) could file a grievance on behalf of Irving if the Nets cannot reach an agreement with the guard on a return timeline.

“Word is Irving is itching to get back on the floor and there have been rumbles for days that the National Basketball Players Association, at some stage, could move to file a grievance on Irving’s behalf if the various parties involved can’t reach a resolution on a return timetable,” Stein said.

This comes after NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown, a position Irving also holds, voiced displeasure with six outlined steps Brooklyn said the guard must complete before he can return. Those steps included a spoken apology condemning the film, a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity and antisemitic training, as well as meetings with the ADL, Jewish leaders, and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Brown said some within the players union were uncomfortable with the list. LeBron James also tweeted that the requirements were “excessive” and said Irving is “not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

Irving reportedly had a productive meeting with Adam Silver early last week before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai Thursday. Tsai tweeted following the meeting that both sides “understand each other” and are “working constructively towards a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) November 11, 2022

In an email to its members Friday, the NBPA said that there was optimism Irving and the Nets would come to a resolution “very soon,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Despite this, when asked if Irving would join Brooklyn on their West Coast trip, Tsai said the guard “still has work to do.”

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai told The New York Post. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Brown called the response from Tsai, “alarming for multiple reasons.”

This response is alarming for multiple reasons https://t.co/LCIEERpNYF — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 13, 2022

Irving had not spoken publicly since issuing an apology on Instagram hours after receiving his suspension. The guard took to Twitter Sunday, saying his purpose was not to “participate in any religious/political wars” or “incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities.”

I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH.

🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) November 13, 2022

Stein reported last week that Brooklyn may have put the six steps together with knowledge Kyrie Irving would not complete the tasks, thus conceivably subjecting himself to potential outright release.

Irving’s meeting with Tsai appeared to be a significant step toward a resolution with Silver acting as a mediator. However, the seven-time All-Star has remained suspended and the only news regarding his status has been non-committal comments from Tsai and reported frustrations from the NBPA, where Irving serves as Vice President.

The Nets sit at 6-8 following a loss to the Lakers Sunday. Brooklyn will wrap up a four-game West Coast trip with matchups in Sacramento and Portland Tuesday and Thursday.