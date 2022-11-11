Published November 11, 2022

By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had a productive meeting with team owner Joe Tsai Thursday. Brooklyn suspended Irving for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 after his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film.

Tsai Tweeted Friday that both sides “understand each other” after the meeting and are “working constructively towards a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) November 11, 2022

There is optimism Irving and the Nets will come to a resolution “very soon,” the National Basketball Players Association said Friday in an email obtained by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving has missed Brooklyn’s last four games. The guard apologized on Instagram hours after receiving his suspension last week, to which the Nets responded with six steps he must complete before returning.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

Several players have voiced displeasure with Brooklyn’s requirements for Irving’s return. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown, a position Irving also holds, said some within the union were uncomfortable with the list. LeBron James Tweeted Thursday that the requirements were “excessive” and said Irving is “not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

Kyrie Irving spoke with Adam Silver Tuesday in what Shams Charania called a “productive and understanding” meeting, “paving the way” for the seven-time All-Star to work through the steps of a potential return. It appears that Tuesday’s meeting may have fostered an understanding between Irving and Brooklyn with Silver acting as the mediator.

Several of Irving’s teammates spoke at Nets practice Friday and said the guard has maintained communication with the team through his suspension.

“Of course,” Royce O’Neale said when asked if he has spoken to Irving. “He’s good. Been talking to him a lot and talking to the team, so he’s in great spirits and getting ready to come back.”

Brooklyn has posted a 3-1 record since suspending the guard. Kevin Durant has led the way as the team’s lone go-to scorer, averaging 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 40 of 80 shooting during the span. The Nets have also posted the highest defensive rating in the league over their last four games under newly-hired head coach Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn has held all four opponents under 100 points, the team’s longest streak since the 2014-15 season.

Despite the recent resurgence, Irving’s Nets teammates said the team has not been doing anything differently with the guard out of the lineup.

“I feel like once we get him back, with the way we’re playing right now, it’s going to break the game wide open,” Nic Claxton said. “He can adapt to any system, and you know, that’s 30 points we’re missing out there.”

Royce O’Neale said Brooklyn’s approach won’t change when asked how the team will maintain their system with Irving re-entering the rotation.

“The same way we’ve been doing,” O’Neale said. “He’s a great player, an All-Star. I mean, I feel like we can adapt to whoever. We know he brings what to the table and we need that going forward.”

The Nets sit at 5-7 as they depart for a four-game road trip with stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Portland. Vaughn would not comment on whether Irving would join the team on the trip.