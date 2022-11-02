‘Please stop’: Kevin Durant responds to people feeling bad for him on Nets

Kevin Durant doesn’t want people to pity him amid the Brooklyn Nets’ struggles this 2022-23 campaign.

The Nets dropped to 2-6 on the season following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing more misery to the team in a messy day that saw head coach Steve Nash get fired. Many fans believe that Brooklyn is wasting the remaining prime years of KD with their dysfunction, with former NFL Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy even saying he feels bad for his brother before begging the team to bring him some help.

While Durant appreciated the message, he didn’t want the narrative to keep spreading, pointing out that he is already blessed to play the game he loves.

“Love u my brother but please stop. I’m playing ball for a living, that’s really enough for me,” Durant wrote in response.

Kevin Durant certainly gave the perfect answer. After all, he can’t simply go to social media and whine about the roster that he had a say in building.

However, it is also not hard to see where Gerald McCoy is coming from. In the loss to the Bulls, Durant’s supposed partner in Kyrie Irving basically disappeared, finishing with just four points, six rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes of action. Royce O’Neale was the only other Net to reach the 20-point mark.

Whether he says it or not, it is clear Durant needs more help to propel Brooklyn to victories. Defense has been a major problem for the team so far, and so Sean Marks might want to address their issues on that end first.