The Brooklyn Nets requested waivers on forward RaiQuan Gray Tuesday. Gray, the 59th overall pick in the 2021 draft, signed a two-way deal with the Nets in the final week of last year's regular season. The Florida State product played one game with the Nets, tallying 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Brooklyn's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gray appeared in 44 G-League games (22 starts) with Long Island over the last two seasons, averaging 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals on 52 percent shooting.

Brooklyn promptly filled Gray's spot by signing Summer League standout Armoni Brooks to a two-way deal. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard led Brooklyn in scoring in Vegas, averaging 17.5 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Brooks shot 47.6 percent from three on 8.4 attempts per game. His last two threes came in clutch moments in the semifinals as he drilled a 30-foot pull-up to tie the game in the final minute of regulation and another to bring the Nets within a bucket of winning in overtime.

ARMONI BROOKS TIES IT WITH A THREE 👀 Nets and Cavs battling for a spot in tomorrow's #NBA2KSummerLeague final! GET TO ESPN FOR OVERTIME ‼ pic.twitter.com/e5ioQN7pqe — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2023

Brooks' 20 threes made ranked third among all players at Summer League.

The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Houston in 2019. He made 74 NBA appearances (16 starts) for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors from 2020-22. Brooks spent extended periods in the G-League over the last four seasons, where he shot 38.7 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game.

He now joins 2023 second-round pick Jalen Wilson as Brooklyn's two-way players for 2023-24. With the new CBA allowing three two-way contracts per roster, the Nets have one open spot to fill before training camp.