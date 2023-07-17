The Brooklyn Nets' Summer League run ended with a 102-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals Sunday. Brooklyn finished 3-2 overall, with a pair of draft picks seeing their first pro action and several new faces auditioning for backend roster spots.

With that, here are the three biggest things the Nets learned over the last week-plus in Las Vegas:

3. Armoni Brooks' shooting is legit

Brooks entered Summer League as the most experienced player on Brooklyn's roster. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who went undrafted out of Houston in 2019, made 74 NBA appearances with 16 starts for the Rockets and Raptors from 2020-22. He spent extended periods in the G-League over the last four seasons, where he flashed his elite floor-spacing, shooting 38.7 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game.

Those capabilities rose to another level this Summer League, with Brooks shooting 47.6 percent from three (20-of-42) on 8.4 attempts per game. His 20 threes made leads all players in Vegas. Two came in clutch moments in the semifinals, with Brooks drilling a 30-foot pull-up to tie the game in the final minute of regulation and another to bring the Nets within a bucket of winning in overtime.

ARMONI BROOKS TIES IT WITH A THREE 👀 Nets and Cavs battling for a spot in tomorrow's #NBA2KSummerLeague final! GET TO ESPN FOR OVERTIME ‼ pic.twitter.com/e5ioQN7pqe — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2023

Brooks led the Nets in scoring at 17.5 points per game, also shooting 55.0 percent (11-of-20) on twos to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The Nets signed second-round pick Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract following the draft. With RaiQuan Gray still under contract after signing midway through last season, Brooklyn has one two-way spot open. Brooks should have a good shot at landing a deal following his three-point clinic in Vegas.

2. Noah Clowney is a project

Clowney stepped into Brooklyn as one of the youngest draft picks in franchise history after the Nets selected the 18-year-old 21st overall last month. A 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward/center, he averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season to help lead Alabama to the number-one overall seed in the NCAA tournament. His defensive versatility and potential as a floor-spacer in the frontcourt caught Brooklyn's eye ahead of the draft.

The step up to Summer League came with some noticeable growing pains for the young center. Clowney averaged a modest 4.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. He struggled to convert on rolls and putbacks in the paint, shooting just 21.4 percent (3-of-14) on twos. His three-point stroke showed some promise at 23.5 percent (4-of-17), but still has a ways to go.

Noah Clowney takes 1 dribble and steps in for the 3 for the Nets pic.twitter.com/ZSzQ5Ayzxc — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 8, 2023

Clowney made an impact defensively using his length and quick feet, averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. However, his slight 210-pound frame presented problems against bigger bodies down low.

Despite his subpar showing in Vegas, Clowney's shooting and athletic tools make him an intriguing prospect. Brooklyn likely hopes he will take a similar trajectory to Nic Claxton, who entered the league a year older and also posted modest numbers in his first summer league (5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.5 blocks). It wasn't until Claxton's fourth year in the league that he carved out a consistent role as a high-level rotation piece.

Clowney could have a similar growth process ahead and seems destined to spend extended time in the G-League this coming season.

1. Jalen Wilson looks like an NBA-ready player

Jalen Wilson was one of the more accomplished players in recent college memory to be overlooked throughout the draft process. The NCAA champion and unanimous Big-12 Player of the Year was a first-round hopeful early last season but dropped due to his advanced age, spotty shooting and athletic limitations.

The Nets felt they had a steal when Wilson fell to 51st overall, and their excitement feels justified after a strong Summer League showing. The former Kansas Jayhawk looked like Brooklyn's most NBA-ready player, averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 43.6 percent shooting.

At 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, Wilson's versatility is his greatest weapon, and it showed in his first Nets action. Offensively, he handled the ball in spurts, using his size and craftiness to get in the paint and draw fouls. Wilson's 7.4 free throws per game ranked 11th among all Summer League players. The 23-year-old's inconsistent three-point shooting at Kansas was a main concern entering the draft.

You wouldn't know it given his confidence in Vegas, where he shot 45.8 percent (11-of-24) on 4.8 attempts per game.

“I've just been working on it all summer,” Wilson said of his three-point shot. “Since I got out of school, through the entire draft process, I just wanted to be the best shooter I could be. Just show my confidence and be able to take the shots when they come to me, not have to force anything. Just creating those game situations in my workouts and practice so when they do come in the game, it's all in rhythm.”

Wilson also stood out defensively, using his length and quick feet to challenge guards on the perimeter and cover big men on switches down low. His high motor on the glass (3.0 offensive boards per game) could go a long way for a Nets team that ranked 28th in rebounding last season.

Despite his freefall in the draft, Wilson's ability to make winning plays and play several roles on both ends carried over to his first pro action. It's not far-fetched to say the second-round pick could be challenging for backend rotation minutes as a rookie in 2023-24.