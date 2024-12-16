Dennis Schroder was off to a career-best start with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The veteran point guard effectively played himself off the rebuilding squad.

Brooklyn traded Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for a pair of second-round picks. The move was an admission that this season isn’t about stacking wins but rather losses.

“We’re going to miss Dennis, the person on and off the court. What he did for us in the locker room, his leadership, he exemplifies the Brooklyn grit that we talk about. So missing him is difficult,” said general manager Sean Marks. “But these are the decisions you have to make when your ultimate goal is long-term sustainable success. We're weighing in a lot of factors here. It's never easy to see one of your own leave. But at the same time, looking at the big picture here, this is what's best for our organization long term.”

Brooklyn has exceeded expectations this season, and Schroder’s undeniable impact was the main reason why.

Why Nets trading Dennis Schroder was a necessary tanking admission

While the Nets have been among the NBA's top surprises, they lack a star building block in year one of a rebuild. Their best path to acquiring one is through the draft.

It’s why Marks paid a substantial price to reacquire Brooklyn’s first-round pick from the Houston Rockets this summer. It’s also why the GM has been to Rutgers several times to scout Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who coincidentally drained a game-winning buzzer-beater the same day news of the Schroder trade broke.

Trading Schroder, who has posted the fourth-highest net rating (+13.9) among NBA point guards this season, was a necessary step toward maximizing Brooklyn's draft position. With several other impact veterans on the roster, it’s also a signal that the Nets are open for business.

“We’re always going to be listening,” Marks said of the potential for more trades. “We're always going to be canvassing the league. And when there are opportunities for us to build that fit our long-term approach and how we’ll build, acquiring draft assets is going to be important for us.”

Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are candidates to be moved next.

Nets listening to trade offers with deadline approaching

Johnson has generated substantial interest amid a career-best start, with one general manager identifying him as the top player who will be moved before the deadline. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game on 48/43/90 shooting splits.

With Schroder West Coast bound, Johnson knows his elite play could result in a similar outcome.

“The business is a business, and I understand that I'm a part of it,” he said. “And sometimes, things happen. But I'm grateful for any opportunity that comes my way, no matter what. I'm really grateful to be here in this moment.”

While angling for a top draft pick is in Brooklyn's best interest long-term, its players and coaching staff face a harsh reality in the meantime. Jordi Fernandez has drawn rave reviews for his impact during his first season as a head coach. However, with Schroder out the door and Johnson and Finney-Smith candidates to follow him, his job will only get more difficult.

Yet, Fernandez knew a rebuild was in the cards when he took the Nets job last spring. And with Sunday marking the unofficial start of trade season, he’s prepared for what’s to come.

“I trust everything we do because we do it as a team. There's constant communication. There's no surprises,” Fernandez said of the trade. “The important thing in the NBA is you have opportunities. And when you have opportunities, you have to decide if you want to take advantage of the opportunities. And we believe this one made us better.”

“Are we going to miss Dennis here? Yes, because he's a great guy and did great things for us. But we got assets [for him], and moving forward that will be a good thing for our future. So I understand that's how it works. It's not my part of the job. My job is to work with these guys on the court and make them play hard. But like I said, our vision from ownership to the front office to the coaching staff is aligned, and we're going to keep doing it this way.”