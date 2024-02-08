Spencer Dinwiddie directly addresses the rumors...

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie denied rumors that he may be bought out if the team cannot trade him ahead of Thursday's deadline.

“Lol I understand y’all mad at me right now. But this ain’t true,” Dinwiddie wrote in response to a report from NetsDaily.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a fixture in trade chatter in recent weeks amid a noticeable drop-off in his production. The veteran point guard has averaged 9.1 points on 38.0 percent shooting over his last 14 appearances while attempting 7.7 shots per game.

His drive-and-kick game, often the spark of Brooklyn's offense early this year, has disappeared. Dinwiddie is averaging 6.5 drives during that span. He averaged 15.8 over 26 appearances after the Nets traded for him last season.

His lack of involvement in the Nets' offense drew attention from national media, with ESPN's Zach Lower writing, “It almost looks as if Dinwiddie is on some kind of strike” in a January column.

Spencer Dinwiddie's Nets struggles explained

The 30-year-old has taken a backseat to Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas, who are both attempting career-highs in shots per game over the last month. However, the degree to which Dinwiddie has faded into the background after he was among the NBA's most productive passers late last season and early this year has been glaring.

Despite Brooklyn struggling offensively, he was scoreless on two shot attempts midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked about Dinwiddie's shrinking role postgame.

“With Mikal and CT out there on the floor, they’re gonna have the basketball in their hands the majority of the time,” Vaughn said. “And then, with us starting Ben, that took some possessions away from Spencer early. So you just have that overlap of the game a little bit, and then there was a bit of the game where we had Dennis and Spencer in and so Dennis is gonna have the ball in his hands at times. So I just think over the course of the night, the ball just didn’t find him and it wasn’t in his hands for him to produce.”

“I think we’ve progressed to Mikal and CT handling some more and Spencer does have the ability to play on and off the basketball. I just think it was overall an effort by our guys to continue to have Spencer off the basketball and for Mikal and CT to continue to grow and make decisions.”

Dinwiddie also pointed out Wednesday that he has often guarded the opposing team's top scorer of late.

“While we’re here let me clarify one other false narrative this season,” he said. “Every night I take on the challenge of guarding [Lauri] Markannen, [Paolo] Banchero, KD, Luka [Doncic] etc. Even Jalen Duran/ [Isaiah] Stewart in Detroit as a primary defender. Never been a quitter. We all want to win in this locker room.”

Regardless of whether Dinwiddie's diminished role is scheme-based or due to his lack of engagement, it has not yielded positive results. The Nets rank 23rd in offense while posting the league's fourth-worst effective field goal percentage during a 7-2o stretch since Dec. 14.

General Manager Sean Marks will continue to field offers for Dinwiddie and other veterans ahead of Thursday's 3 PM deadline. However, it appears the point guard will remain in Brooklyn should he fail to strike a deal.