Breaking down the best landing destinations for Spencer Dinwiddie if the Nets decide to move him prior to the NBA trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, meaning there isn't much time left for NBA teams to either add to their roster and make a playoff push or subtract and rack up as many draft picks as they can get. A team that may opt for the latter are the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets began the season 12-9 with a +3.6 net rating that ranked tenth in the NBA at the time, per NBA.com However, since then, Brooklyn has slipped to a 19-28 record and their net rating in that span (-4.9) sits at 25th in the NBA. With the Nets falling to the middle of the pack, that could shift their priority towards becoming sellers and make veterans like Spencer Dinwiddie available for trade.

Spencer Dinwiddie is a proven commodity with plenty of playoff experience. He was an instrumental part of Dallas' run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Dinwiddie has the experience and shot creation that contenders should want and is on an expiring contract. Teams trading for him won't be on the hook for future money. The Nets could get something valuable for him rather than potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

A Dinwiddie trade would make sense for all involved. But who should trade for him? A couple of teams stand out.

The Knicks would make a lot of sense for Spencer Dinwiddie for a variety of reasons. For one, he wouldn't have to move far. For another, he was teammates with Jalen Brunson while with the Dallas Mavericks when they made the Western Conference Finals in 2022. He knows how to play with the Knicks' All-Star and best player, which could make the acclimation process quicker for him than someone else the Knicks go after.

But the main reason the Knicks should go after Dinwiddie is that they need another creator on the perimeter, especially while Julius Randle is out. They lost their extra perimeter creator in Immanuel Quickley when they traded him and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby. While Anunoby has been a massive difference maker for the Knicks, it has had an impact on their team when Brunson sits. New York has a net rating of +1.6 this season when Brunson and Quickley are not on the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass.

That is fine, but that could be a lot better. Bringing in a sixth man type like Spencer Dinwiddie could help buy more rest time for Brunson and bring some insurance in the event Brunson gets injured (*knocks on wood*). Dinwiddie would be a great addition for the surging Knicks before the deadline.

Another team that could use another playmaker and shot creator is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are fantastic offensive players, but the Wolves could really use someone on the perimeter to take some of the pressure off of them. Mike Conley is a great facilitator, but at this stage of his career, that's about it. The only other player on the Wolves' roster outside of Edwards and Towns who plays at least ten minutes per game and has a usage rate above 20% is backup big man Naz Reid.

Minnesota' offense ranks 19th in the NBA as things stand with an offensive rating of 114.4. They could really use another jolt on that end of the floor. Spencer Dinwiddie can provide that. The Wolves don't have a ton of things they can trade, but if they can cobble enough to get a creator like Spencer Dinwiddie, they should pursue that.