There has been a lot of back of forth between Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma of late, and their Twitter beef has now escalated into what appears to be a full-on feud between these two former Washington Wizards teammates. It has now gotten to a point wherein Dinwiddie has had to invoke Eminem, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal in his latest round of slander against Kuz.

For starters, Dinwiddie took a shot at Kuzma’s recent name-calling — an act that the Nets guard has described as “something I probably heard last time I was like 10 years old.” Dinwiddie then tapped into his inner Bunny Rabbit as he called on Eminem’s iconic character from the film 8 Mile:

“It’s like a theory from 8 Mile,” Dinwiddie said, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “… The way Eminem approached the final battle, if you approach it with truth, what is there to hide? There’s nothing there.

“That’s probably the last time I’m gonna address that because I want to keep the focus on the team and what we’re doing. At the end of the day, I spoke truth and got rebutted with 10-year-old insults.”

Dinwiddie then talked up his individual achievements throughout his career in an attempt to emphasize how much more he’s done in the league as compared to Kuzma. It was at this point that Dinwiddie used a Los Angeles Lakers analogy to describe Kuzma’s role alongside LeBron James and Co. during their 2020 title run:

“Some people are blessed to be in situations,” Dinwiddie said. “We don’t get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, and that’s great. But we can’t act like Rick Fox led them to the championship. Let’s not do that. It’s kinda like that.”

Dinwiddie has acknowledged how Kuzma is a bona fide NBA champion. However, the Nets star also seems to have implied that Kuz got somewhat of a free ride en route to the title. Savage.