On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA’s weirdest, most vicious rivalry got even weirder and more vicious as Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma traded absolutely nuclear blows with each other. On an appearance on FanDuel TV’s show Run It Back, Dinwiddie unloaded on Kuzma, calling him out for missing the playoffs and casting doubt on Kuzma’s commitment to basketball.

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team,” Dinwiddie said about Kuzma, “because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.”

Naturally, Kuzma responded—and he wasn’t happy, eviscerating Dinwiddie in an epic Twitter thread. As such, these are Kuzma’s shots at Dinwiddie, ranked from least to most savage.

6. “You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs.”

While this is all true, its impact is blunted by the wordiness—the most savage disses rarely include the word “spearheading,” parentheticals, or math. To wit, the Mavs had a winning record with Dinwiddie and didn’t collapse until after they traded him. For the season, Dinwiddie went 41-38 across the 79 games he played, which is markedly better than Kuzma’s personal 29-35 record this year.

5. “what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy”

This is where it starts getting good. Despite playing alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, Dinwiddie has only played in the playoffs twice, losing in five games in the first round with the Nets in 2019 and then making the Western Conference Finals last year. This year, Dinwiddie will once again face off against the Sixers as a member of the Nets, but it almost definitely won’t be a long or memorable postseason appearance for Dinwiddie.

4. “This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over.”

The thing that makes this diss so effective is that it isn’t even really a burn. It’s just a fact. The Wizards signed Dinwiddie to a long-term deal in the summer of 2021 and then dumped him to Dallas after just 44 games.

3. “Dinshittie island”

Simple, but devastating.

2. “2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!”

The most perplexing aspect of Spencer Dinwiddie’s Run It Back interview wasn’t that he decided to reheat a four-month-old beef on the eve of the playoffs, but rather that he asserted that he could be the second option on a championship team. The confidence is admirable, but this is certainly not true—and Kyle Kuzma, like the rest of the basketball watching world, knows it too. Although Dinwiddie wasn’t quite as impotent as Kuzma suggests, he was still brutal for his last two months in Washington, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 35.9 percent shooting. Yikes!!

1. “The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* Enjoy the clicks! Go [S ixers] !!!”

Beyond being like the NBA’s 128th best player, Spencer Dinwiddie is also the NBA’s number one the crypto freak. In the past, Dinwiddie has made waves by heavily investing in crypto and doing a bunch of weird stuff that’s mostly inscrutable to any non crypto-evangelists. Here, Kyle Kuzma goes for the juggular, essentially calling Dinwiddie an idiot and a bad basketball player. Flawless, a perfect Tweet. No notes.