Steve Nash held back by Nets players, ejected after going berserk vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are locked in a tight battle in the Badger State. Midway through the third quarter, with the Nets holding a 70-66 lead, Patty Mills attempted to draw a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, he was called for a blocking foul. Clearly, Nets coach Steve Nash disagreed.

Steve Nash was ejected from Nets-Bucks after receiving his second tech. pic.twitter.com/CWnlyFBIEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

Nash was incensed jogging up and down the bench. At one point, he was held back by his players as he screamed at officials. This is the first time Nash has been ejected as an NBA head coach. He was also only ejected twice during his long playing career.

Nash will now have to root for his squad from the locker room. Before exiting the floor, you could see Kevin Durant holding his coach, appearing to support his Nash’s decision to defend his player. That’s notable considering the reported discord between the two prior to the start of the season.

The Nets are looking to right the ship and come away with a huge road win. The start to the season has not gone as planned. Brooklyn was embarrassed in their season opener as the New Orleans Pelicans hammered the Nets. They bounced back with a close win over the Toronto Raptors. But things reverted back in a 10-point loss at Memphis.

There has been some conjecture that Nash could be on the hot seat if Brooklyn continues to struggle out the gates.

The double technical turned out be an integral moment in the game. The Nets dominated the second quarter and built a double digit lead. However, since Nash’s ejection, the Bucks have gone on a big run. They outscored the Nets 35-21 in the third quarter and currently lead by seven points midway through the 4th.