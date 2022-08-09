The overlooked factor in Nets’ Kevin Durant situation that is befuddling the NBA

Another shocking twist in the Kevin Durant saga over the side of the Brooklyn Nets greeted NBA fans Monday when Shams Charania revealed that the future Hall of Famer forward and team owner Joe Tsai had a meeting over the weekend in which Durant doubled down his desire to get traded somewhere else. Moreover, Durant also let Tsai know in that meeting that Brooklyn will likely have to choose between him or the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

However, as floated by Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel,

“What is interesting about this is Kevin Durant himself never mentioned publicly anything about dissatisfaction with his coach or general manager. So Nets have moved into the realm of an owner addressing reports. These Nets are rare birds, indeed.”

What is interesting about this is Kevin Durant himself never mentioned publicly anything about dissatisfaction with his coach or general manager. So Nets have moved into the realm of an owner addressing reports. These Nets are rare birds, indeed. https://t.co/7qXiqg4uRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 9, 2022

It can be said that Kevin Durant’s tenure so far with the Nets has not been as fruitful as he thought it would be when he decided to sign a four-year deal worth $194.2 million back in August 2021. With the volatility of Kyrie Irving and the departure of James Harden when the Nets traded the former league MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers, Durant was left with most of the heavy-lifting duties on the floor for the Nets last season. The Nets still have Ben Simmons, which was acquired via the Harden deal, but he doesn’t seem to be enough to keep Durant happy in Brooklyn. Even then, as Winderman pointed out, Kevin Durant has never spoken negatively of Nash or Marks.

A lot can still happen between today and the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, so this Kevin Durant situation could potentially take more wild and sharp turns.