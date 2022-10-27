Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it.

In his postgame presser following the 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant was asked whether he has seen Nash that angry before. To recall, the Nets tactician had to even be held back by his players and coaching staff as he shouted at the officials and appeared ready to fight it out.

Steve Nash was ejected from Nets-Bucks after receiving his second tech. pic.twitter.com/CWnlyFBIEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

According to Durant, though, that is exactly the Nash he was looking for so long now. He has seen Nash talk bad at referees when the MVP point guard was still playing, so he was wondering why the head coach hasn’t even gotten a tech and ejected since taking over the Nets’ sidelines.

“Yeah. I watched him play for 20 years. I’ve seen him talk sh1t to the refs…My first few years Steve used to talk so crazy to the refs, so when he didn’t get a tech as a coach, I’m like ‘where is that sh1?’ Because he’s feisty,” Durant shared, per Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

Kevin Durant and the Nets surely missed Steve Nash, though (or did they?). They were only four points behind the Bucks before he was ejected, but the team ended up losing by 11 points.

Anyway, it doesn’t look like KD has a problem with Nash getting that angry. Maybe he’s even wishing he does it more often.