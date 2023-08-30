Gilbert Arenas provided his theory as to why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons struggles with shooting so much.

It's no secret that Simmons is not a shooter. While he's one of the most talented players in the league today — especially when confident — he's never been comfortable taking jump shots.

Right from his Philadelphia 76ers days, the Aussie rarely shot the ball and when he did, it almost became headline news. After all, his three-point percentage is just 13.9 percent and he's only made a grand total of five threes from 36 attempts in the regular season since his debut year back in 2017/18.

But it's not as if he can't shoot. Arenas has seen him work out first hand and witnessed him shooting with success and with perfect form as well.

However, Arenas speculates it's harder for Simmons to emulate his shooting in a bigger NBA court.

“I’ve seen Ben Simmons workout probably 10, 12 times… when he’s shooting, perfect form, everything,” Arenas said on his podcast (via ClutchPoints). “… It might be perception. When he gets on the NBA court, it’s bigger than a practice court.

“You can see the wall, you can see how far it is. I think when he gets into an NBA game, that perception [is the reason].”

All that said, perception should be affecting other NBA players as well and not just Simmons. In the end, Arenas believes it's a case of a player not being able to perform in front of the bright lights.

“Listen, if you go to a practice and you go around every practice, there's a Michael Jordan, there's a Kobe Bryant in practice,” he added. “There's that guy in practice — he just can't turn it on in the game.”