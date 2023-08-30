Stephen A. Smith never shies away from criticizing NBA players, especially Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Simmons, who missed a lot of the 2022-23 season due to a back injury, was his latest target on First Take Wednesday morning.

Smith attacked the Aussie for earning paychecks without playing and vowed for the former Sixer to just show up and actually play an entire season following his recent comments about “coming back and dominating people”.

“We know this much about Ben Simmons as well. The brother don't miss the checks. The checks keep coming in, no matter what. No matter what's going on mentally, physically, emotionally, the brother shows up to the bank to get his money. So at some point in time, he's gotta earn it. I know he's been through a lot, and I understand that. But considering how great of a talent he was and meeting him face to face last season and him saying he's ready to go and then you wet the bed the way you did last season? I'm sick of it. This is a great talent that is putting his talent to waste and nobody in their right mind would trust him, the only reason he's still in the NBA, literally, is because he got a guaranteed contract because he hasn't done a damn thing to earn it. Ain't nobody asking you to go on the front lines in Ukraine against Russia, it's about playing basketball! … Show the hell up! … Earn your money!”

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

"The brother don't miss the checks. The checks keep coming in… Ain't nobody asking you to go on the front lines in Ukraine against Russia, it's about playing basketball! … Show the hell up! … Earn your money!" Stephen A. Smith on Ben Simmons 😳pic.twitter.com/LtwilOP3HD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Quite the rant from Stephen A., who was visibly heated when discussing the matter. The reality is Ben Simmons isn't even close to the player he once was. Last season, he suited up just 42 times, posting averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Not good enough for a former All-Star.

We'll see if he can in fact come back and look like his old self in 2023-24. Simmons seems confident in that happening.