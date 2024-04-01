The Brooklyn Nets hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are coming off a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night. It is a home game, so they do not have to travel anywhere after the game. The Nets lost to the Pacers by 21 in the middle of March. In the game, Cam Thomas led the team with 22 points while Cameron Johnson had 14 off the bench. The Nets shot 42.9 percent in the loss, and they made just 10 threes in the loss. Johnson remains questionable for the game Monday night.
The Pacers are 42-33 this season, and they sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are just a game ahead of the Miami Heat, so they need to continue to win if they want a regular playoff spot. In their win over the Nets earlier this season, Pascal Siakam had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Nobody else had more than 16 points in the game. As a team, the Pacers shot 47.6 percent from the field, but they made just six threes. Indian should not have any major injuries in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Pacers Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +10 (-110)
Moneyline: +390
Indiana Pacers: -10 (-110)
Moneyline: -510
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Pacers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Indiana
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Brooklyn needs to keep up on offense, but there is a great chance for that. Indiana allows 120.5 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. The Pacers also allow the highest field goal percentage, and the most free throws attempted per game. The Nets should be able to score more than they did in the first matchup. I do not expect the Nets to put up only 100 points again in this one. As long as the Nets keep up with the Pacers, they will cover the spread.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are the top scoring team in the NBA with 122.7 points per game. They are also the only team in the league shooting over 50 percent from the field. With that, the Pacers are top-10 in three-point percentage, and first in assists per game. Indiana has been able to put up a lot of points this season, and that needs to continue in this game.
Indiana scored 121 points on the Nets in their win over them in March. When the Pacers put up 120 points or more this season, they are 37-12. They are constantly scoring over 120 points, and it is a big reason for their success this season. If they can put up that many points in this one, they are going to cover the spread.
Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick
I think the Pacers will continue to be dominant on the offensive side of the floor in this game. Their defense may struggle a bit, but the Nets are not a great team right now. I will take the Pacers to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.
Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -10 (-110)