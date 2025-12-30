For all the defensive progress Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans believe they are making heading toward 2026, one issue continues to undermine their climb. In the eyes of James Borrego, defensive rebounding is no longer a secondary concern or a situational weakness. It is the defining variable separating a respectable team from a potentially competitive postseason squad.

The interim coach did not mince words.

“Bottom line, since December, we are at the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding. We've moved the needle defensively. We are like 18th or 19th now, moving up from 29th. If we were just an average defensive rebounding team, we would be a top-10 defense right now, since December 1.”

The numbers tell a sobering story. Despite legitimate improvements in perimeter defense, rim protection, and overall scheme execution, the Pelicans continue to surrender second-chance opportunities at an alarming rate. Opponents are crashing the offensive glass with impunity, erasing the hard work put in during initial defensive possessions.

The Pelicans are doing nearly everything right on defense except finishing the job. Getting stops means nothing when the opposition gets two or three attempts at scoring on a single possession. It's death by a thousand cuts, and it's costing the Pelicans crucial games in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Borrego isn't shying away from accountability.

Article Continues Below

“So (defensive rebounding) is the number one thing on our board. We have to get better in that area. That's on me to figure out lineups, our habit work, and our drills work whenever we have a chance. We are not practicing a whole lot right now but even in shootaround it's a focal point for us. We have to get better in this area. There is no other way to say it.”

The challenge is multifaceted. Size and length have been persistent issues for this roster, and the modern NBA's emphasis on pace and spacing often leaves traditional rebounders out of position. The Pelicans have leaned heavily on switching schemes and aggressive perimeter rotations, which can compromise rebounding position. When everyone is scrambling to contest shots, the fundamental task of boxing out and securing the basketball becomes an afterthought.

Still, the underlying foundation gives reason for optimism. Zion Williamson's Pelicans have already proven they can improve dramatically in one area of defense. The leap from 29th to the upper teens in overall defensive rating represents significant progress and speaks to the players' buy-in and the coaching staff's effectiveness. If they can make that kind of jump in overall defense, there's no reason they can't address their rebounding deficiencies.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on whether Borrego can solve this puzzle. Can the Pelicans find the right lineup combinations that balance defensive versatility with rebounding tenacity? Will the emphasis in every available practice moment eventually translate to game action? Can individual players develop the discipline and positioning that defensive rebounding demands?

The answers to these questions will likely determine whether Zion Williamson's Pelicans get out of the basement and help James Borrego win the permanent job.