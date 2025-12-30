The Los Angeles Rams applied a scare to the Atlanta Falcons following halftime. Atlanta's 21-0 lead evaporated quick — through Jared Verse's blocked field goal for a touchdown and Puka Nacua tying it up 24-all.

The “Rams House” left Monday in shock, however.

Atlanta officially eliminated the Rams from NFC West consideration (including setting up a possible three-way tie of 13-4 teams). Zane Gonzalez booted a 51-yard yard field goal to decide the 27-24 win.

Nacua nearly executed an epic one-handed sideline grab that would've placed L.A. close to field goal range. The All-Pro wideout gripped the ball as tight as he could with his palm. But as he turned, the ball lost control — resulting in the incomplete pass.

L.A.'s newest loss sent out multiple reactions online.

Rams fans question notable calls in loss to Falcons

Nacua wasn't the only wideout missing out on a big play. Matthew Stafford misfired for a wide open Xavier Smith near the sideline — which would've either put L.A. deep in FG range or end in a touchdown.

Then, Tutu Atwell struggled to cradle the ball deep in Atlanta's red zone. Atwell's left arm is visibly grabbed with no pass interference call made, though.

The Rams loss still put their fans in shambles, with one heartbroken about feeling this was a Super Bowl contender in the making. Another believed L.A. and Sean McVay don't have much WR depth outside of Nacua and Davante Adams ( ruled inactive by the Rams before the game). Meanwhile, former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz wrote off the Rams as his SB pick.

“I liked the Rams to win the SB. After watching this first half I’ve decided I’m picking no one to win the Super Bowl,” Schwartz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Stafford hit the wrong side of history after getting intercepted three times. Even Blake Corum left momentarily with an ankle injury. Now L.A. will be no higher than the fifth seed in the NFL Playoffs.