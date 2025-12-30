Desmond Bane pulled off a magical highlight during the Orlando Magic's matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Bane is going through the sixth season of his NBA career, his first with the Magic. He has been key to the team's solid start this season as one of their best scorers and playmakers.

The star guard decided to get flashy with his shooting ability. He handled the ball as he spun around and attempted a fadeaway jumper from behind the backboard. Luckily for him, the ball successfully went through the hoop, even wowing the Toronto crowd.

Desmond Bane from behind the BACKBOARD 😲 Pure MAGIC ✨

How Desmond Bane, Magic played against Raptors

It was an impressive shot for Desmond Bane to pull off during the game. However, he and the Magic fell short in a 107-106 loss to the Raptors.

Orlando controlled the momentum throughout the first three quarters, having a 94-84 lead. However, the offense went cold as it only produced 12 points, which allowed Toronto to make a rally and come out with the win.

Rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Raptors prevailed in both categories by securing 58 rebounds and scoring 58 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Magic as they grabbed 52 rebounds and produced 42 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for Orlando in the loss, including Bane. He finished with a stat line of 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 6-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Anthony Black led the team in scoring with 27 points and three assists, Paolo Banchero came next with 23 points and 15 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tyus Jones provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Orlando fell to an 18-15 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Miami Heat while trailing the Toronto Raptors by 1.5 games and Boston Celtics by two games.

The Magic will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.