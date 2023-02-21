The Brooklyn Nets have signed head coach Jacque Vaughn to a multiyear contract extension. The new deal is expected to keep Vaughn in the position through the 2026-27 season, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vaughn took over as interim head coach following Steve Nash’s dismissal on Nov 1. After rumors that Brooklyn intended to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the position full-time, the team announced Vaughn would remain in the role through the 2023-24 season.

Since taking over, Vaughn has led Brooklyn to a 32-19 record, including an 18-2 stretch from December to early January, the best 20-game span in franchise history. The Nets rank top 10 in offensive and defensive rating following the hire. After trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Vaughn will remain at the helm for the foreseeable future as the Nets transition into a new era.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” General Manager Sean Marks said following the extension. “On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game.

As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come.”

Vaughn spent six seasons as an assistant on Brooklyn’s bench prior to being promoted early this year. He also had a short stint as interim head coach during the 2019-20 season following the firing of Kenny Atkinson. Before joining the Nets, Vaughn spent two and a half seasons as the Orlando Magic’s head coach from 2012 to 2015.

After the collapse of the Durant-Irving era, Brooklyn moves forward with a core that includes Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ben Simmons, and Cam Thomas, among others, as well as a replenished stock of draft picks. The Nets sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference as they return from the All-Star break with 24 games remaining in the regular season.