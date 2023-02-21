The Brooklyn Nets have had a wild 2022-2023 season. Expectations were high after this team steamrolled their way to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. An injury to Kevin Durant derailed their season completely, eventually leading to a fire sale. However, the Nets are keeping one of their biggest assets in head coach Jacque Vaughn, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has agreed on a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Jacque Vaughn was named as the interim coach of the Nets after the firing of Steve Nash. His arrival saw a dramatic improvement in the Brooklyn roster. Under Vaughn’s leadership, the team went from lounging in the middle of the East to being the top dog of the conference. His leadership and game knowledge came in clutch all season long.

As mentioned earlier, an injury to Durant in the middle of the season kick-started the Nets’ collapse. Without their best player, Brooklyn slowly but surely started falling down the standings. Eventually, Kyrie Irving and Durant requested trades separately, and both players’ wishes were granted by the team.

Despite that, the Nets still saw enough in Vaughn to warrant keeping him around as a head coach. What stood out from Vaughn’s short time in Brooklyn was his ability to manage the personalities on his team. He was a player’s coach, but he was also firm in his criticism of his players. It also helps that he’s not too bad at doing the strategic stuff as a coach.

The Nets, by virtue of their insane start, still hold a playoff spot in the East. Will they be able to keep the momentum going with Vaughn at the helm?