The Nevada Wolf Pack avoided what could have been a brutal loss to the Colorado State Rams Tuesday night, thanks to an insane buzzer-beating shot from behind the halfcourt line by Jarod Lucas. With no timeouts left for Nevada basketball and with only under three seconds remaining in regulation to get off a shot after inbounding the ball from all the way back the other side of the court, Lucas stepped up for the Wolf Pack and launched a Hail Mary attempt that went in. The Wolf Pack ended with a 77-74 win and thus extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Although the score was tied before Lucas took the shot, it was still an insane ending to a wild contest in the Mountain West Conference. Adding to the drama was the fact that a loss for Nevada basketball in that game would have seriously hurt their aspirations to score an at-large berth for this year's March Madness.

The game looked as though it was headed to overtime when Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens tied the score at 74-all with two seconds left in the second half, but Lucas had zero plans of letting the contest get stretched for another five minutes.

Lucas, a senior guard from Hacienda Heights in California, finished the contest with a team-high 23 points. He was actually not shooting very well in the game, going 6-for-18 from the field, but he made the bucket Nevada basketball needed the most and that's all that matters now for the Wolf Pack, who improved to 23-6 overall and 10-5 in conference play.

So who did it better on Tuesday? Max Strus or Jarod Lucas?