The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada Colorado State.
The Colorado State Rams had a bad week last week. They played two close games in the Mountain West on the road, but they lost both of them, falling at New Mexico in the midweek game and then at UNLV on the weekend. Colorado State's loss to New Mexico was a thriller. UNM's Donovan Dent raced down the court for an and-one bucket with 2.7 seconds left to deal the Rams a heartbreaking loss. The next game at UNLV wasn't quite as dramatic, but the Rebels couldn't find solutions down the stretch in a setback against the Rebels. Colorado State's offense could not generate enough consistency in either game. The Rams had their moments, but moments are not nearly as important or valuable as a full 40-minute game. Colorado State is struggling to produce just such a game.
The Rams do know, however, that at home they are a different and much better team than they are on the road. CSU has hammered San Diego State, Boise State, and Utah State in Fort Collins. The Rams will try to do the same thing when Nevada, a team squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, comes to Moby Arena for another huge game in the Mountain West, one of America's most interesting and entertaining men's college basketball conferences.
Here are the Nevada-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Colorado State Odds
Nevada Wolf Pack: +6.5 (-102)
Colorado State Rams: -6.5 (-120)
Over: 140.5 (-115)
Under: 140.5 (-105)
How To Watch Nevada vs Colorado State
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread
The point spread is high, one could argue, given that Nevada beat Colorado State by 13 points, 77-64, when these teams met a few weeks ago. Sure, the game was in Reno on Nevada's home floor, but is home court really worth a 20-point difference between these teams? Colorado State is good at home and should certainly be favored, but CSU minus 3.5 or 4.5 points feels a lot more accurate than 6.5. It's a game where a bettor could start with Nevada plus the 6.5 and then — if the Wolf Pack start out reasonably well — make a live in-game bet on Colorado State minus 1.5 or 2.5 points. A savvy bettor might be able to “middle” the two sides and win two bets on this game.
Colorado State is coming off a pair of road losses. The Rams might eventually get things into gear but could start slowly and give Nevada a chance to get out to a good start and dictate the way this game is played. Nevada would ultimately cover, even if it doesn't win outright. The Wolf Pack need this win and will go hard at CSU.
Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread
The Rams are at home, where they often exceed their road standards by a lot, not just a little. That's why the spread is where it is, and it seems reasonable. Nevada hasn't exactly been a dominant road team. There was the big win at Utah State but not a whole lot else. CSU can certainly win this game by a large margin.
Final Nevada-Colorado State Prediction & Pick
The Rams will be angry after their recent losses, and they will probably win outright, but the spread still feels high. Take Nevada.
Final Nevada-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Nevada +6.5