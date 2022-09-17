New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots are looking to help at least quiet down any concerns about them when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that said, we take a look at the match-up and come up with four Patriots Week 2 predictions.

New England lost its season opener to the Miami Dolphins in uninspiring fashion, falling 20-7. The offense still looked as disjointed as it did in the preseason, while the defense failed to force a turnover and get big stops.

The Patriots go up against a Steelers team that is coming off a roller coaster overtime win over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Despite that, New England is actually a slight favorite to win Sunday’s game.

Here are our predictions for the Patriots in their Week 2 matchup against the Steelers.

4. Mac Jones plays an adequate game for the Patriots

Not only did the Patriots’ second-year quarterback look flat, he also got injured in Week 1.

Mac Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, throwing the pick on an ambitious throw to DeVante Parker on the opening drive. He also suffered a back injury that turned out to be back spasms.

His next task presents a difficult challenge. The Steelers sacked Joe Burrow seven times last week and picked him off four times as well.

While we don’t know if the Patriots were able to successfully fix the issues with their offensive line in practice this week, we know that their duties became a bit easier. Steelers edge rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 that will force him to miss Sunday’s game and more. Watt accounted for a sack, three tackles for loss, and an interception in Week 1.

Mac Jones back at practice getting work in 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8UUcMHyAtR — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 16, 2022

Pittsburgh still has several good defensive players around Watt, with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick already making an early case for Defensive Player of the Year. But just a year ago, the Steelers went 0-5-1 in games that Watt either missed or played in fewer than 60 percent of the defensive snaps.

In addition to the Steelers’ major absence, Jones appeared to grow comfortable as the game in Week 1 went on. He led the Patriots on a touchdown drive to open the second half, and got first downs in the other drives, even if they didn’t result in points.

I expect Jones to at least be able to make some plays, especially with one certain player appearing to make a return.

3. Kendrick Bourne actually gets playing time – and leaves an impact

The disappearance of Kendrick Bourne was peculiar in Week 1. While he struggled in camp and in the preseason, Bourne was still the Patriots’ second-best receiver a year ago, catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Yet, New England didn’t play him until its final drive in Week 1. Bourne made the most of the two snaps he saw, reeling in a 41-yard reception on a go route from Jones on one of the plays.

There seems to be an emphasis in Bourne getting playing time this week, and the receiver said Friday that he anticipates he’ll play more on Sunday.

MAC JONES DIME TO KENDRICK BOURNE FOR 41 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/QHfHXvRZfC — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 11, 2022

Let’s hold Bourne at his word, then. In terms of talent, he still creates the biggest mismatch out of all the Patriots’ receivers. He can be used on the inside and on the perimeter. He’s got the speed to get open and make plays after the catch. Maybe Jones doesn’t target Bourne as much as he targets Jakobi Meyers, but it’s clear that the two have developed such a strong connection that the quarterback trusted the receiver to make a big play on just his second snap of the game in Week 1.

2. Patriots’ front-seven has a strong performance

One of the few things that went well for New England in Week 1 was the performance it got from its defensive line. The Patriots had three sacks and seven quarterback hits while the battle at the line of scrimmage allowed New England’s linebackers and secondary to come up with five tackles for loss.

The Patriots won’t have too tough of a test in the Steelers’ offensive line. Pittsburgh ranked 12th in pass blocking and 25th in run blocking last week, per Pro Football Focus, playing with a mostly unchanged offensive line from a year ago that also ranked similarly in both areas.

Matthew Judon sacks Tua to blow up this Miami drive pic.twitter.com/IZdm6530xM — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) September 11, 2022

Matthew Judon appeared to still have his Pro Bowl form in him last week, recording a sack and four quarterback hits. While the Steelers have solid depth at receiver, they have Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. He threw for only 194 yards on 38 attempts last week, so if the Patriots can get him under pressure they’ll be in a good spot to make big plays defensively.

1. New England pulls away with the win

Several people were shocked to see that the Patriots open as 1.5-point favorites for this game. Since then, they’ve actually gained a point in their favor.

I’m a little surprised, too. But if I had to pick against the spread, I’d take the Patriots on that line.

New England has several matchups in its favor, with the biggest one being its front-seven against Pittsburgh’s unsteady offensive line and Trubisky. Even though Jones isn’t great shakes, especially going up against a Steelers defense that could give him fits all day, he gives the Patriots a steady hand that Trubisky doesn’t give the Steelers.

It’s also a good spot for New England, who hasn’t begun a season 0-2 in 21 years. Bill Belichick has an 8-3 record all-time against Mike Tomlin and his squad catches the Steelers at a good time. Pittsburgh is coming off a crazy Week 1 win against a division rival and will face another division rival just four days after Sunday’s game.

So, give me the Patriots 20-17.