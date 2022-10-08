The Patriots head back home to Gillette Stadium in Week 5 searching for their second win of the season, donning their throwback red jerseys and old Pat Patriot helmets when they host the Lions on Sunday.

Here are four bold predictions for the Patriots in Week 5.

4. The Patriots keep Jared Goff in check

In the early part of the season, Goff and the Lions’ offense have arguably been one of the league’s biggest surprises.

Goff was third in the league in passing yards (1,126), tied for first in passing touchdowns (11), and seventh in passer rating (99.9) through the first four weeks. The Lions’ offense ranks first in total offense (436.8 yards per game) and first in points per game (35).

So yeah, a tough task for the Patriots’ defense. But they should be able to handle it.

New England is 10th in passing defense through the first four weeks, allowing just 211 yards per game. They were also tied for sixth in sacks entering Week 5 with 11.

A few key players have made those stats possible so far for the Patriots. In the secondary, corners Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones have been solid if not outstanding for much of their time on the field. Jonathan Jones was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated corner through the first three weeks of the season, but dropped down to 12th after Packers receiver Romeo Doubs got the better part of him in a couple of plays. Jack Jones stepped up though, recording a forced fumble and a pick-6 to make a huge impact in his first NFL start.

In the front-seven, Matthew Judon is playing at the Pro Bowl-level he played at for much of last season. He’s recorded a sack in each of the first four games while Deatrich Wise has pinched with four sacks, too, and Christian Barmore has dealt with double teams in the interior.

Jack Jones Is the FIRST rookie, in NFL history, in a single game, since that stat was tracked, with… INT ≥ 1

INT ret for TD ≥ 1

Forced fumble ≥ 1

Fumble recovery ≥ 1 looks like a keeper pic.twitter.com/CqS74qz7cJ — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 3, 2022

With Jalen Mills questionable to play Sunday, the Patriots might be able to roll out their two top outside corners without worry on Sunday. Not only that, the Lions’ passing game is a bit hampered. D.J. Chark won’t play Sunday and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s been one of the league’s top receivers so far this season, is questionable. In addition, running back D’Andre Swift won’t play either due to injury.

So, the Patriots are a bit better equipped to handle the Lions’ passing attack, which is good news after Aaron Jones and Aj.J. Dillon combined for 183 rushing yards in Week 4. They also might be getting Detroit at a good time as it might be without its two top receivers.

3. Bailey Zappe doesn’t do much to impress

Do you have Zappe fever? I don’t.

The rookie quarterback will likely make his first career NFL start on Sunday with Mac Jones doubtful due to an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Zappe made his NFL debut against the Packers and provided the Patriots a steady hand, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown. He also lost a fumble, though that might have been more on poor pass protection than on him.

Point is, with those numbers, the Patriots didn’t ask Zappe to do much. He only aired it out twice as New England’s offensive coaching staff didn’t put him in a position to fail and lose the game.

With Mac Jones listed as "doubtful" & Bailey Zappe reportedly set to start on Sunday, @philaperry explains what he's heard Mac has been up to at #Patriots practice this week pic.twitter.com/SMB0dtugZW — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 7, 2022

I’d expect a similar approach on Sunday. If the Patriots hold the lead at any point, why point the unproven rookie who looked shaky when he aired it out in the preseason a chance to put you back in a hole? Maybe the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff feels a bit more liberated to take a few more shots down the field than usual with an unproven rookie because they’re facing the third-worst passing defense in the league, but I wouldn’t expect too many plays like that.

2. RBs have their strongest performance of the season

A big reason why the Patriots can also ask Zappe to not do much is due to who is in the backfield.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have provided a strong one-two punch for the Patriots so far this season. Harris has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns while Stevenson has rushed for 211 yards with a touchdown himself. Stevenson has also added in the receiving game, recording 11 receptions for 57 yards so far.

Harris and Stevenson also looked solid considering the circumstances against the Packers. The Patriots often showed run in many of their offensive plays, playing six offensive linemen and having Lil’Jordan Humphrey line up at receiver. It worked as the duo averaged 4.8 yards per carry against the Packers.

They’ll get an easier test in Week 5, too. The Lions have the third-worst rushing defense in the league, providing strong opportunities for Harris and Stevenson.

1. The Patriots win comfortably

I’m not expecting necessarily a blowout win for the Patriots, especially if they control the game on the ground. But I think they’ll win without much of a doubt in the final minutes.

The big key for New England is if it can slow down Detroit’s passing attack. As we went over earlier, it’s got the talent to do so and it’s catching Detroit at a good time too due to injuries. If the Patriots are able to do that, they can control the game through the ground by not just moving the ball down the field, but by also controlling the time of possession battle.

Final score: Patriots 23, Lions 14.