The New England Patriots are hoping for a turnaround next season with quarterback Drake Maye entering the second year of his career. The front office made the effort to add Stefon Diggs to the wide receiver room, giving the young quarterback a veteran option in the passing game. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently expressed how important a role Diggs is going to play in Maye's development.

During a Q&A with Sports Illustrated, Allen praised Maye, calling him one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. The Bills' star also name-dropped his former teammate in Diggs, as a vital tool to help Maye figure it out at the pro level.

“I think Drake is super talented, he's one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,” said Josh Allen of the Patriots' quarterback. “I've spent some time around him, and he's got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football. He'll take it and run, he'll throw it, and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot.”

Diggs, who is 31 years old, is coming off a torn ACL injury he suffered last season. Expectations are that he'll be fully healthy, as he's already been participating in minicamp and OTAs. Stefon Diggs also recently caught attention after being spotted handing a bag filled with an unknown pink substance to several women over Labor Day Weekend.

Since then, the four-time Pro Bowler and the Patriots have kept it under wraps. The franchise is moving forward, and reports indicate it was handled internally. New England will want Diggs to reduce the distractions as the summer progresses, as being present on the field is what matters most. Especially with a young quarterback in Drake Maye still developing as a professional athlete.

Allen and Diggs were teammates for four seasons in Buffalo. During that time, the veteran wideout served as Allen's go-to target. Diggs ended in tenure with the Bills with 445 receptions, 5,372 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns.