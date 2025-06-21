Two of the biggest legends in New England Patriots history, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, had a fun — and slightly chaotic — reunion at Fanatics Fest NYC where they tried to recreate one of their most memorable celebrations. With fans cheering and cameras flashing, Brady tossed a replica Lombardi Trophy to Gronkowski, only to see it split in half upon landing.

Gronk managed to catch the top half of the trophy, but the base fell apart and hit the ground. The crowd reacted instantly, a mix of laughter and disbelief, as Brady quipped, “You are washed up. I’m going home,” according to a video shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Tom Brady and Gronk just broke the Lombardi! 😱 (via @michaelrubin, @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/ZaMsQjODBM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This wasn’t the first time the pair had fun with the Lombardi Trophy. Back during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade in 2021, Brady famously threw the actual trophy across the water to Cameron Brate, and that toss was a success — unlike this one.

Article Continues Below

The two were taking part in a fan interaction challenge on the opening day of Fanatics Fest where athletes recreated memorable moments from their careers, according to Sports Illustrated.

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 kicked off with appearances from some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Kevin Durant, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, and Travis Scott, but it was Brady and Gronkowski who stole the show. At one point, Brady scanned the crowd filled with fans sporting Gronkowski’s No. 87 jersey before making that fateful throw.

Tom Brady tries to find the real Rob Gronkowski in a room full of 20 fake Gronk's 🤣 (via @michaelrubin/ IG) pic.twitter.com/AUfwBq575P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the trophy mishap, the moment highlighted the legendary bond between Brady and Gronkowski. Together, they won four Super Bowl titles — three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Now, the two are having a blast in their post-playing careers with fans across the country, including today at Fanatics Fest in New York City.