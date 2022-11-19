Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New Mexico State vs New Mexico basketball game was postponed due to a campus shooting, per Jeff Goodman and Stadium. The incident, being labeled as an overnight homicide, may have involved a New Mexico State player on the Lobos’ campus. But differing sources have said otherwise. Details are still being collected from the incident.

UPDATE: Authorities in the area said one person was killed as a result of the shooting.

“One individual has succumbed to gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene,” APD spokesman Officer Chase Jewell said, per the Albuquerque Journal.

The New Mexico basketball Twitter account made a statement in reference to the tragic event.

“In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy.”

Jeff Goodman later shared an update on the player involved in the shooting.

“New Mexico State’s Mike Peake was the player involved in the shooting, source told @Stadium. Peake did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Still unknown who killed the New Mexico student.”

Updates will continue to be reported as more details are gathered. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the tragic shooting as they are made available by authorities.