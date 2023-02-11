The New Mexico State men’s basketball season has been suspended until further notice. The team was scheduled to take on California Baptist on Saturday, but the game will no longer be taking place.

New Mexico State officials have released a statement regarding the decision.

“New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played.”

Prior to the start of the season, New Mexico State found itself in the middle of a shooting scandal. This suspension reportedly has nothing to do with what took place back then.

The school’s board of regents also released a statement.

“The New Mexico State University Board of Regents were informed this evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman added insight into the situation.

“New Mexico State’s indefinite shutdown of its men’s basketball program has nothing to do with the shooting or also the fight at New Mexico earlier this season, per source. Completely different issue” wrote Goodman on Twitter.

At the moment, it is still unknown what occurred. This is a developing situation,