Published November 23, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New Mexico State Aggies basketball junior forward Mike Peake was identified as a wounded student during a fatal shooting that took place on the university’s campus this weekend, according to a Wednesday report from CNN.

An altercation broke out between Peake and 19-year-old Brandon Travis at about 3 a.m. MST on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. Both sustained injuries during the altercation. Travis was announced dead at the scene, while Peake was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was shot in the leg. Mike Peake was listed in stable condition by multiple sources.

Travis had “conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him,” according to a statement from New Mexico State Police. The female suspect was arrested and booked in a juvenile detention center after all three accomplices fled the scene. She was later charged with aggravated battery and assault.

She later told investigators she wanted to “jump” the New Mexico State Basketball forward after a fight involving her and Peake during an Oct. 15 matchup between the Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Aggie Memorial Stadium, according to Las Cruces Sun News reporter Jason Groves.

In compliance with New Mexico State law, the statement did not list the names of the other two males have been identified by state police since they have not yet been charged with a crime. Police recently arrested 19-year-old Jonathan Smith in relation to Saturday’s shooting. Agents are working with the state’s district attorney to determine what charges the two will face, if any.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team and the University of New Mexico Police Department.