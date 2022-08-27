Robert Saleh is referring to the New York Jets final preseason game Sunday against the New York Giants as a “dress rehearsal.” Each of the projected starters is expected to play at least one quarter.

That means Joe Flacco, Duane Brown, George Fant, Carl Lawson and C.J. Mosley will see their first game action of the preseason. Starting corner D.J. Reed may sit out because of a sore knee.

Preseason records don’t mean anything, but the Jets have a chance to finish 3-0 after wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at our Jets preseason Week 3 predictions.

Jets Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. The starting offensive line will struggle

Not only is this the first preseason game the starting offensive line will play together, but this is also really only the third or fourth day they’ve worked together as a complete unit. Veteran Duane Brown, signed to replace the injured Mekhi Becton, ramped up on his own last week before joining team drills this week, completing the unit.

That leaves the game Sunday and then two weeks of practice for the unit to jell before Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11. Not a lot of time to build cohesiveness. And it might not be pretty at times against the Giants.

Add to the mix that tackle George Fant and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker have moved from the left side to the right and left guard Laken Tomlinson is new to the team this season. That’s a lot of moving parts for the Jets.

The #Jets new LT/LG combo: Duane Brown and Laken Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/4sg0ueL9Q1 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2022

That said, this is a veteran group. Brown has played in this scheme before and appears to be in outstanding physical condition, even at the age of 37. Tomlinson was a Pro Bowl selection last season. Fant had his best season in the NFL in 2021. Vera-Tucker is considered one of the best young offensive linemen in the game. And center Connor McGovern is experienced at handling the line calls during the games.

But there could be hiccups on the line Sunday.

3. Chris Streveler will play better than Mike White again

Who doesn’t love Chris Streveler? The swashbuckling journeyman quarterback has been the most fun success story in training camp for the Jets, even if there is pretty much no chance he can make the 53-man roster.

Streveler has engineered two second-half comebacks in the first two preseason games. He has completed 70 percent of his passes, thrown three touchdowns and even leads the Jets in rushing with 64 yards on eight carries.

And he’s vastly outplayed Mike White.

“I love playing football. This is my dream. I’ve wanted to be in the #NFL since I was a kid. I’m so appreciative for every opportunity I have & every time I get to step on that field. I love the process. I’m just trying to get better every day.”- Chris Streveler#Jets pic.twitter.com/KWs2XziVb5 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 23, 2022

White will make the 53-man roster but can’t be thrilled with all the love being thrown Streveler’s way. It wasn’t long ago that Mike “Effing” White was the toast of the town, throwing for 405 yards and three TDs in a 34-31 upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals filling in for the injured Zach Wilson in Week 8 last season. Now, White is the dude who’s completing 59.5 percent of his passes, mostly short dump-offs, and struggling to get the offense going during the preseason.

For one more game, Streveler will have the chance to outplay White. And it’ll be fun to watch his ride continue Sunday, even if it’s the end of the line for him.

2. Brandin Echols will make most of his opportunity

We haven’t heard a lot about Brandin Echols this summer. The 24-year-old corner has taken a backseat to newcomers Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed and third-year pro Bryce Hall. But with Reed (knee soreness) and Hall (sore foot) possibly out Sunday, Echols should not only start, but see significant playing time.

Understanding situations is everything, especially for a DB. Here, Brandin Echols understands he has over-the-top help (2-deep look). Down seven in the fourth, this is an excellent situational play and a hell of a *break* on the QB's rhythm. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Z9mIx6ZYW6 — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) December 19, 2021

It wasn’t long ago Saleh was singing the praises of Echols, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets. Echols started the final five games last season and had a pick six against Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 and intercepted Tom Brady in a 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks later.

Echols was one of the more pleasant surprises for the Jets in 2021 and will remind them once again that he can be a solid depth player for them this season.

1. Zonovan Knight will do something that will make it hard to cut him

Zonovan Knight has had himself a nice training camp and preseason. He scored a rushing touchdown in the preseason opener against the Eagles and had a nice burst up the middle Monday against the Falcons. He’s also averaging 29.8 yards on four kickoff returns, including a 52-yarder against the Eagles.

But here’s the problem. Knight is an undrafted free agent who sits behind Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine and Ty Johnson on the depth chart. And he’s behind Pro Bowl returner Braxton Berrios, as well.

Yet Knight keeps finding ways every day to make it more difficult to cut him. He’ll do something of that nature again Sunday, just watch and see. Though the most likely scenario is that he ends up on the Jets practice squad once the season begins.