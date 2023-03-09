Ever since coming to New York from Portland at the trade deadline, Josh Hart has thrived with the Knicks. In his 10 games with his new team, the Knicks have gone 9-1 with a league-leading +11.5 net rating over that span.

Averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, Hart is a perfect fit, both vibes wise and basketball wise. Like a gas, Hart’s game expands or contracts to fill the space. With the Knicks, he’s deftly provided enervating perimeter defense and tertiary playmaking, elevating the team at both ends of the court. Although Hart can become a free agent this summer, neither Hart nor the Knicks seem to be in a rush for their time together to end.

If Tom Thibodeau was on Hinge and Bumble and he was filling out his love language section, he’d put Josh Hart,” Mike Scotto said to Ian Begley on the latest episode of the HoopsHype Podcast, ignoring the fact that Thibodeau’s love language is clearly acts of service

“Any NBA executive or scout I’ve spoken to says the same thing about the pairing of Thibodeau and Hart on the Knicks, ‘It’s a perfect fit.’ He’s been a Swiss army knife for the Knicks as a versatile role player. Hart has almost a $13 million player option this summer, which he’s expected to decline and become a free agent. But fear not Knicks fans, Hart loves the fit in New York, and the Knicks want to re-sign him in free agency… I don’t see him leaving. I see him getting either a three or four-year deal at some point once he becomes eligible.