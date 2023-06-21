Newcastle United is continuing to build its team during this summer transfer window by bringing in young, talented players. The latest Newcastle transfer will likely bring 23-year-old AC Milan star midfielder Sandro Tonali to the English Premier League.

Reports Wednesday suggest that Newcastle is close on a €70 million move for Tonali, who is Magpies manager Eddie Howe’s “top midfield target.” The Italy international who’s played at AC Milan for the past three seasons.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Tonali featured in 48 matches in all competitions and posted two goals and 10 assists from his mostly defensive midfield role. He also helped AC Milan win Serie A this season and advance to the Champions League semifinals.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the transfer goes through at this price, it will match the largest Newcastle transfer fee in the club’s history. The team also paid Real Sociedad €70 million for forward Alexander Isak in last year’s summer transfer window.

This move comes as Newcastle is about to seemingly lose out on Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. Recent reports had Barella moving to Newcastle for £50 million, but with Liverpool and Manchester United entering the negotiations, Inter now wants closer to £80 million for the 26-year-old Italian.

Howe is looking to revamp his midfield in this summer transfer window, bringing in at least two talented new players. In addition to Sandro Tonali, the club is also high on bringing in 26-year-old English star James Maddison from Leicester City. However, they will face stiff competition for Maddison’s signature from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and United.