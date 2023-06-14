Newcastle United is set to make one of the first big moves in the summer transfer window. The up-and-coming Premier League side is reportedly on the verge of making a £50 million deal for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella is a 26-year-old Italian national who played a key role in Inter Milan finishing third in Serie A and making the Champions League Final against Manchester City. This past season, he made 52 appearances in all competitions, notching nine goals and 10 assists.

The Inter Milan man can play any central midfield position and is known for his high work rate. Barella is an excellent passer, especially on through balls to attacking midfielders or forwards, and he is also a high-energy presser on defense.

If Newcastle does complete this transfer as its first move in the 2023 summer transfer window, coach Eddie Howe will be halfway to his goal of bringing in two high-level midfielders this offseason. The club's other reported target is Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

Newcastle’s £50 million Nicolo Barella transfer will be one of the most expensive deals the club has ever made. Still, it won’t surpass last summer’s £60 million swoop for forward Alexander Isak.

Money is seemingly no object these days for the Magpies, though. The majority owner of the club is the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. And since taking over, the PIF has spent a good deal of money but has done so wisely.

With its new influx of talent, Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season, making the Champions League for the first time in two decades.