Tottenham Hotspur are set to be involved in an intense transfer battle with Newcastle United for the signature of James Maddison this summer. The English midfielder has one year left on his deal with the Foxes but is set to leave King Power Stadium as they got relegated this season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, both the rival clubs will be in the race to sign Maddison this summer. It is reported that new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou asked for his move this summer. However, he understands that Newcastle have been working on a deal regarding Maddison since last summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Maddison could eventually move to Newcastle United considering they have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will not be playing in Europe next season. Moreover, they are likely to lose captain Harry Kane this summer. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe understands that he needs a stable spine to compete across all fronts next season.

Maddison has had a fantastic time at the King Power Stadium. Despite having players like Jamie Vardy alongside him, the England International has outperformed almost everyone in the Leicester shirt recently. However, despite his good performances, he couldn't ensure Premier League survival for the Foxes. Leicester have become only the second Premier League champion after Blackburn Rovers to get relegated from the top flight. Despite getting relegated, Maddison scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances for Leicester City.