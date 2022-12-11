By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After spending the afternoon watching a fantastic Ring of Honor Final Battle, the first-ever ROH Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez – then known as Rox-C – earned the honor of being the first entrant in the first-ever running of the Iron Survivor Championship at NXT Deadl1ne, facing Zoey Stark for the entirety of the 25-minute contest. Though neither star recorded a pin during the first five minutes of the match, Kiana James’ addition at the five-minute mark helped to turn the tides, as her freshness wore down Perez enough to allow Stark to secure the first pin at 9:33.

From there, Cora Jade entered the contest and went to work on everyone left in the ring, pinning James at the 12:30 mark before turning her attention to Perez and then Stark, who would have been fantastic in a trios match on another card. With Indi Hartwell coming in at the 15-minute mark, the match fully came alive, with “Indi Wrestling” securing a pin on Perez less than a minute and a half into her run. Fortunately, Perez used her 90-seconds well, as she pinned Stark almost immediately after she returned to the ring and tied everything up at 1-1-1-1-0, with James the long-scoreless performer.

Unfortunately for James, her lead became even more insurmountable at the 23:00 minute mark, as Perez hit her rival, Jade, with a Pop Rox to secure her second pin and go up 2-1-1-1-0. With just 15 seconds left to go, Jade returned to the match and attempted to secure a quick pin on Perez, but alas, it just wasn’t meant to be; Perez rolled out of the ring after a spike DDT, and the time expired before she could get pinned. Rok-C – as the crowd called her – secured two pins, secured the win, and ultimately secured a match with Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s World Championship.