With NFL free agency largely in the rearview mirror, teams and fans are starting to turn their attention towards the 2024 NFL Draft. While this class is dominated by top-tier quarterbacks, there are also some immensely talented wide receivers set to make the jump to the league, with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers headlining the position.
For the most part, Harrison is widely believed to be the top wide receiver in this draft class, but some talent evaluators believe that Nabers has more potential than him. The talented wideout was already seeing his draft stock rise, but a Tyreek Hill comparison from Todd McShay will surely only make more teams interested in him as the draft quickly approaches.
“Malik Nabers has a chance to be a Tyreek Hill type of difference maker. It’s endless, it’s limitless in terms of his potential to separate at the next level and create yards. And he’s the rare dude that’s an absolute dog. When do you get a speedster who’s a dog after the catch, fighting for yards, blocking down, you just don’t. Like they’re track stars, they’re the give me the ball, get out of bounds right? He’s not, there’s more risk in Nabers. If he can develop into what I think he can be, he’s got a chance to be like the next Tyreek.” – Todd McShay, The Ryen Russillo Podcast
Should Malik Nabers be selected ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Given all that Hill has accomplished in the NFL, and the problems he creates with his blazing speed, any team would be foolish to not think about taking Nabers if that is who he has a chance of becoming. When comparing Nabers to Harrison, McShay believes Harrison is the more NFL ready player, but he wonders if Nabers' sky-high potential could influence a team to take him over Harrison.
“Marvin Harrison Jr. is a big bad b**** of a receiver. He is one of, if not the most NFL ready receivers that I’ve ever evaluated. But can he be that like, top 3, top 5 receiver in the NFL? That guy that you are scared to death of. I think he’s always going to be a great receiver, perennial pro-bowler, and he’s going to be from day one.” – Todd McShay, The Ryen Russillo Podcast
When you have a high pick in the draft, these are the sorts of difficult decisions that could make or break your franchise. It seems like both Harrison and Nabers will become great pass catchers, but which one will be the best? That question could end up determining which of these guys ends up being the first wide receiver off the board, and it looks like Nabers could be gaining on Harrison as the top wideout in this draft class.