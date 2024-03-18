For over a year, many have expected Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the first from that position to go off the board, but NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah laid out a way that LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers could go ahead of him on draft night, saying that teams value different traits and styles of play.
“I wouldn't be shocked if Nabers ended up being the 1st WR off the board,” Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said on X. “I love MHJ and Odunze but Nabers brings a different element. It'll come down to preference of style but I guarantee some teams will have Nabers at the top of the list.”
In Jeremiah's evaluation, Malik Nabers offers more speed and run after the catch ability than Marvin Harrison Jr. or Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. Harrison and Rome Odunze are more prototypical outside wide receivers who are known to win based on technique, route running and being strong in contested catch situations. Odunze especially was great in contested catch situations.
All three of the high-end wide receivers would be the top at their position in many other drafts, and each of them offer a bit of something different. It will be interesting to see what teams value what on draft night.
Where will Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers land?
Based on the current draft order, it seems like quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will go in the first three picks to the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. After that, we could see the wide receivers start to go.
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers hold the No. 4 and 5 picks in this year's draft. Both teams could possibly trade back, if a team buys in enough on a quarterback like JJ McCarthy or one of the other three mentioned above, if they slip. However, the Cardinals are likely viewed as the top landing spot for Harrison. It could quickly become the Chargers if Arizona decides to trade back.
However, as Jeremiah mentioned, we do not know what these teams value. Do the Cardinals have Harrison at the top of their board? What about the Chargers? It seems very unlikely that Harrison will fall to the New York Giants at No. 6, but depending on how many quarterbacks come off the board before then, Nabers or Odunze would make a ton of sense. Who do the Giants prefer between Nabers and Odunze? New York could also be in play for a quarterback, whether that is in a trade up situation or taking someone like McCarthy if he falls to the No. 6 pick.
Regardless, there are a ton of different scenarios as we get closer to the draft. One surprise pick could throw off the whole first round. Only time will tell where these highly-rated receivers will end up.